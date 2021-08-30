Indicators of Compromise Associated with OnePercent Group Ransomware

The FBI has learned of a cyber-criminal group who self identifies as the “OnePercent Group” and who have used Cobalt Strike to perpetuate ransomware attacks against US companies since November 2020. OnePercent Group actors compromise victims through a phishing email in which an attachment is opened by the user. The attachment’s macros infect the system with the IcedID1 banking trojan. IcedID downloads additional software to include Cobalt Strike. Cobalt Strike moves laterally in the network, primarily with PowerShell remoting.

OnePercent Group actors encrypt the data and exfiltrate it from the victims’ systems. The actors contact the victims via telephone and email, threatening to release the stolen data through The Onion Router (TOR) network and clearnet, unless a ransom is paid in virtual currency. OnePercent Group actors’ extortion tactics always begin with a warning and progress from a partial leak of data to a full leak of all the victim’s exfiltrated data. The extortion/data leak typically follows these steps:

Leak Warning: After initially gaining access to a victim network, OnePercent Group actors leave a ransom note stating the data has been encrypted and exfiltrated. The note states the victim needs to contact the OnePercent Group actors on TOR or the victim data will be leaked. If the victim does not make prompt communication within a week of infection, the OnePercent Group actors follow up with emails and phone calls to the victim stating the data will be leaked.

One Percent Leak: If the victim does not pay the ransom quickly, the OnePercent Group actors threaten to release a portion of the stolen data to various clearnet websites.

Full Leak: If the ransom is not paid in full after the “one percent leak”, OnePercent Group actors threaten to sell the stolen data to the Sodinokibi Group2 to publish at an auction.

Ransom Note Details and TOR Website

OnePercent Group ransom notes are uniquely named and provide a link to the TOR website, which victims must access by downloading and using a TOR browser. This website is used to communicate the ransom amount, provide technical support, and negotiate with the victims via an online chat functionality. The victims are instructed to pay the ransom to a Bitcoin address, and advised that a decryption key will be provided in 24-48 hours after payment.

