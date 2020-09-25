Intact Partners Inc. Launches Intact Defense

Intact Partners Inc., a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (‘CSP’) Direct Reseller certified as Authorized Azure Government and Commercial, announced that it has incorporated a new subsidiary, Intact Defense, to spearhead and facilitate the delivery of its 100% Microsoft cloud technology solutions to the Federal Government and Department of Defense.

“With the Department of Defense’s move toward machine learning, artificial intelligence, and the cloud, the time was right to focus on those markets with our 100% Microsoft products and capabilities,” said J. Larry Aultman, CEO of Intact. “The establishment of Intact Defense lets our customers know that we are laser-focused on the needs of Federal and Department of Defense entities in migrating to Microsoft Azure cloud services. Intact Defense is a company dedicated entirely to this specialized and highly important sector.”

The team with the most access and ability to utilize data is going to succeed and win. Intact Defense’s ReAccess and PowerLine cloud services simplify application migration to Microsoft Azure cloud services. ReAccess recreates existing database applications as fully compliant Microsoft Azure Government applications in as little as two hours, using its no-code app builder. PowerLine provides application design and delivery for database, storage, compute, security and network services. PowerLine cloud service is always on and available to use without configuration, encrypted at rest, ensuring data is always secure.

“Intact Defense has been established to provide the soldier, sailor, marine, airman, coast guardsman, and federal worker with the tools they need to allow them to accelerate into the heart of the 21st century and bring benefit to the Federal Government, Department of Defense and our nation,” said Brian Killough, CEO of Intact Defense. “Our solutions are the answer to the Microsoft mission and vision ’empower everyone everywhere to achieve more.’ I’m pleased to be on board and guide Intact Defense toward problem-solving application migration for these critical organizations.”

Brian is an aerospace and cyber operations leader with more than 32 years of experience managing teams ranging from 225 to 46,000 people with assets exceeding $70 billion. He has served as a USAF Major General and Deputy Commander of Pacific Air Forces, leveraging his expertise in strategic planning, aerospace operations, cybersecurity and cyber ops, financial management, operational controls, and public relations in support of mission.

Intact Defense’s parent company, Intact recently secured a U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) IT Schedule 70 services contract through its partnership with CenturyLink/Lumen. Intact is a Microsoft Gold Partner, Cloud Solution Provider Direct Reseller, certified as Authorized Azure Government and Commercial. ReAccess and PowerLine are available from Microsoft sources, partners, and directly from Intact for commercial and government use. ReAccess is registered trademark under USPTO as Class 42. ReAccess and PowerLine are also available as COTS under FAR-12.

