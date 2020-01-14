IT-ISAC Seeing ‘a Lot More Engagement’ from Federal Government on Cyber Threat Intelligence

The Department of Homeland Security and its partners have taken significant steps in recent years to formalize the process of sharing cyber threat intelligence (CTI) with private-sector companies and protecting the nation’s critical infrastructure.

Despite these signs of progress, however, the concept of cyber threat intelligence and what it means for agencies and industry remains difficult to define.

Scott Algeier, the executive director of the IT Information Sharing and Analysis Center (IT-ISAC), said in an interview with Federal News Network that cyber threat intelligence is a useful tool for agencies and industry leadership once they’re on the same page about what it entails.

