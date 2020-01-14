IT-ISAC Seeing ‘a Lot More Engagement’ from Federal Government on Cyber Threat Intelligence

The Department of Homeland Security and its partners have taken significant steps in recent years to formalize the process of sharing cyber threat intelligence (CTI) with private-sector companies and protecting the nation’s critical infrastructure.

Despite these signs of progress, however, the concept of cyber threat intelligence and what it means for agencies and industry remains difficult to define.

Scott Algeier, the executive director of the IT Information Sharing and Analysis Center (IT-ISAC), said in an interview with Federal News Network that cyber threat intelligence is a useful tool for agencies and industry leadership once they’re on the same page about what it entails.

Read more at Federal News Network

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Cybersecurity

SIGN UP NOW for FREE News & Analysis on topics of your choice across homeland security!

BEYOND POLITICS.  IT'S ABOUT THE MISSION. 

Go to Top