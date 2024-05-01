67.4 F
Cybersecurity

Japan’s Cyber-Security Weakness a Concern in U.S. Defense Alliance

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Modern technology concept. Japan cyber security Flag of Japan on binary code
(iStock Photo)

As the United States faces security threats across the globe, its close ally Japan has committed to stepping up as a trusted defense partner, but Tokyo’s cyber and information security vulnerabilities remain a concern, officials and experts say.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is overseeing a once-unthinkable military build-up, told the U.S. Congress this month that Tokyo was committed to helping its partner counter challenges ranging from Russia’s war in Ukraine to an increasingly assertive China.

That came as the allies announced new areas of military cooperation, including tapping Japan’s industrial capacity to bolster defense production and possibly developing new technologies with AUKUS security partners Australia and Britain.

Read the rest of the story at Star Advertiser, here.

