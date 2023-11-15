Juniper Networks Falls as CISA Calls for Feds to Secure Devices

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) shares fell almost 1% on Monday as the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency reportedly warned federal offices today to secure their Juniper-made devices by this week after it found issues with its code.

The alert comes a week after Juniper (JNPR) notified customers about flaws in its J-Web interface that have been exploited, according to BleepingComputer, which first reported the news.

Juniper’s (JNPR) security incident response team “is now aware of successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities. Customers are urged to immediately upgrade,” the company said.

