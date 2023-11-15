58.9 F
Australian Ports Resume Some Operations after Major Cyberattack

(IMO photo)

One of Australia’s biggest port operators has restarted some operations after a crippling cyberattack that led to a huge backup of cargo.

DP World Australia, which manages the flow of nearly 40% of the country’s goods and is owned by Dubai-based logistics giant DP World, announced Monday that the resumption came three days following a breach of its IT systems.

The port operator is the latest target in a string of brazen global cyberattacks. Its disruption came just days after a ransomware exploit affected the US unit of the powerful Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, which may have contributed to a sell-off in the stocks and bonds markets.

Read the rest from CNN here.

