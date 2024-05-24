The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is set to appoint long-time cyber policy expert Jeff Greene as the new Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity (CSD). Greene, currently with the Aspen Institute, is expected to replace Eric Goldstein, who has been a prominent leader at CISA since 2021.

Greene’s extensive background in cybersecurity policy and practice makes him a prime candidate for this critical role. He brings a wealth of experience from his previous positions, including serving as the chief of cyber response and policy in the National Security Council’s Cyber Directorate and as a director at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Additionally, Greene has held influential roles at the White House and on Capitol Hill, working on both the House and Senate Homeland Security committees.

Sources familiar with the decision confirmed Greene’s appointment, highlighting his deep-rooted expertise and leadership in the cybersecurity field. Greene is currently the senior director for cybersecurity programs at Aspen Digital and has previously served as a vice president at the cybersecurity firm Symantec. His multifaceted experience spans both the private sector and government roles, including serving as counsel to the Senate’s special investigation into Hurricane Katrina.

Goldstein, who announced his departure last week for an undisclosed role in the private sector, has been instrumental in shaping CISA’s cybersecurity initiatives over the past few years. Under his leadership, CISA has made significant strides in enhancing the nation’s cybersecurity posture.

While CISA has confirmed that Greene will join the agency, it has not officially stated that he will replace Goldstein. The agency did confirm that Greene will start in early June and will serve as a senior advisor, with many expecting him to take on the executive assistant director role.

Vivian Schiller, executive director of the Aspen Digital program at the Aspen Institute, praised Greene’s contributions, stating that he has been “a visionary leader of Aspen Digital’s cybersecurity programs over the last two years.”

Greene’s appointment is seen as a strategic move to continue advancing CISA’s mission to protect the nation’s critical infrastructure from cyber threats. His extensive experience and leadership in cybersecurity policy and operations are expected to further strengthen CISA’s capabilities in safeguarding the digital landscape.

As CISA prepares for this leadership transition, the agency remains committed to its mission of enhancing the security and resilience of the nation’s cyber and infrastructure systems.