In an effort to highlight the transformative power of open government, a special session titled “Strengthening Democracy and Improving Our Communities Across All Levels of Government: The United States Experience” will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. This virtual event aims to explore how open government initiatives are bolstering democracy and enhancing community life at the federal, state, local, Tribal, and territorial (SLTT) levels across the United States.

From 1:00 to 3:00 pm EST, participants will have the opportunity to hear from leaders and experts who will share their experiences and insights on the opportunities and challenges inherent in implementing open government approaches. These approaches are designed to promote transparency, foster citizen engagement, and improve governance outcomes.

The session will feature a diverse range of speakers from various levels of government who will discuss how open government initiatives have been successfully integrated into their operations. They will share valuable lessons learned from their respective jurisdictions, offering a comprehensive view of how these practices can strengthen democratic institutions and improve community well-being.

Key topics to be covered include:

The role of transparency and accountability in fostering trust between government and citizens. Innovative tools and platforms that enhance citizen engagement and participation.

Case studies demonstrating the impact of open government on community development and policy-making.

Strategies for overcoming challenges in the adoption and implementation of open government practices.

This event is part of a broader effort to encourage the adoption of open government principles across all levels of government in the U.S. By fostering a collaborative environment where ideas and best practices can be exchanged, the session aims to inspire government entities to embrace transparency and citizen engagement as foundational elements of their operations.

Registration for this virtual event is required and can be completed here.