Krebs Calls for Military Action Against Cyber Attackers

Former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Chris Krebs has named ransomware as the world’s top cyber threat, and called on the military to carry out counter-attacks.

Krebs said ransomware was a bigger threat than state-sponsored espionage activity such as the widespread SolarWinds hack.

In an interview with the Financial Times [subscription required], he said the military would be justified in carrying out countermeasures, such as publicly disclosing the attackers’ identities, a practice known as doxxing.

Read the full story at Silicon 

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Cybersecurity

Go to Top
X