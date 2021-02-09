Krebs Calls for Military Action Against Cyber Attackers

Former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Chris Krebs has named ransomware as the world’s top cyber threat, and called on the military to carry out counter-attacks.

Krebs said ransomware was a bigger threat than state-sponsored espionage activity such as the widespread SolarWinds hack.

In an interview with the Financial Times [subscription required], he said the military would be justified in carrying out countermeasures, such as publicly disclosing the attackers’ identities, a practice known as doxxing.

