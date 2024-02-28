The Mogilevich ransomware group has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on Bazaarvoice, a leading platform connecting brands and retailers with their customers.

The group boasted of successfully infiltrating Bazaarvoice’s systems and flaunted the organization’s revenue, totaling a staggering $350.2 million.

According to the ransomware group’s message, they have compromised a trove of sensitive data, including first names, last names, company names, business emails, and passwords.

