Experts from cyber security company, Kaspersky, recently discussed the evolution of the cyber threat landscape in the UAE and the region.

The focal point of the discussions was the security of emerging technology trends such as AI, that are influencing the scale of modern threats.

In parallel, threats targeting industrial control systems within critical infrastructure, in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia were also discussed. Kaspersky’s Cyber Immunity approach took centre stage as a way to create solutions that are virtually impossible to compromise and that minimize the number of potential vulnerabilities.

Read the rest of the story at Gulf Business, here.