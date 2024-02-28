60.9 F
Cyber Threats in UAE Fell 20% in 2023, Says Kaspersky

When looking at the threat landscape in the UAE, Kaspersky’s telemetry showed that the number of overall cyber threats in the country decreased by 20 per cent in 2023

Experts from cyber security company, Kaspersky, recently discussed the evolution of the cyber threat landscape in the UAE and the region.

The focal point of the discussions was the security of emerging technology trends such as AI, that are influencing the scale of modern threats.

In parallel, threats targeting industrial control systems within critical infrastructure, in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia were also discussed. Kaspersky’s Cyber Immunity approach took centre stage as a way to create solutions that are virtually impossible to compromise and that minimize the number of potential vulnerabilities.

Read the rest of the story at Gulf Business, here.

