FBI Director Warns China’s Computer Attacks Are Now at a ‘Scale Greater Than We’d Seen Before’

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

China’s cyber attacks have grown to a ‘scale greater than we’d seen before’, the FBI director has advised amid fears that US infrastructure is under threat.

Christopher Wray gave the grave warning as intelligence chiefs and politicians met at the Munich annual security conference on Sunday, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The wars raging in Ukraine and the Middle East were the focus of the conference – but Wray urged leaders not to lose sight of a subtler menace.

Read the rest of the story at Daily Mail, here.

Mogilevich Ransomware Group Claims Cyberattack on Bazaarvoice
Millions of Hacked Toothbrushes Could Be Used in Cyber Attack
