National Cyber Director Harry Coker this week reiterated prior warnings that hackers linked to the People’s Republic of China are actively working to gain access to critical infrastructure in the U.S. to potentially launch malicious attacks.

Coker, in his first major speech in Washington since he was confirmed in December, said the state-linked threat actors aimed to disrupt — or possibly destroy — the ability to provide critical services as a distraction linked to military activity.

“In the early stages of an armed conflict, they want to disrupt our military’s ability to mobilize, and to impact the systems that allow us to thrive in our increasingly digital world,” Coker said Wednesday at the Information Technology Industry Council’s Intersect Tech Policy Summit. “Their intentions drive home a point so many of us have known for years: In cyberspace, the private sector and the American people themselves are on the front lines.”

