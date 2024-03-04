The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has published its 9th annual assessment of the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) major acquisition programs, shedding light on the performance, cost, and schedule status of these critical initiatives.

The comprehensive review encompassed 26 of DHS’s largest acquisition programs, each holding significant importance in the department’s efforts to enhance border security, marine safety, traveler screening, cybersecurity, and various other operational facets. Notably, the GAO focused on programs with DHS-approved baselines, setting measurable goals for performance, delivery timelines, and associated costs.

Key Findings:

1. Cost and Schedule Status:

– Out of the 26 reviewed programs, 16 had department-approved acquisition program baselines.

– Fifteen of these 16 programs met their current cost and schedule goals, showcasing a generally positive trend.

– One program, the Homeland Advanced Recognition Technology, faced schedule breaches due to technical challenges and financial constraints.

– Two of the costliest programs, the Offshore Patrol Cutter and the Polar Security Cutter, reported significant cost increases and delays.

2. Offshore Patrol Cutter Challenges:

– Despite a 2020 program restructure, the Offshore Patrol Cutter encountered substantial cost and schedule challenges.

– The program witnessed a cost growth of $6 billion since 2012, coupled with delays of nearly 1.5 years for the delivery of the first four cutters.

3. Polar Security Cutter Program Issues:

– The Polar Security Cutter program experienced a $3.5 billion increase in its cost baseline.

– The lead ship delivery goal faced a delay of more than 2 years, reflecting ongoing challenges in achieving a stable design.

4. Rebaselining Trends:

– Thirteen of the 16 reviewed programs underwent rebaselining, necessitating the establishment of new cost, schedule, or performance goals.

– Reasons for rebaselining ranged from scope changes to insufficient understanding of requirements and project complexity.

– Five programs requested schedule adjustments in response to the effects of COVID-19.

5. Performance Status:

– All seven of the 16 programs that completed testing in 2023 met their current performance goals.

– Operational test and evaluation for at least one increment or segment were conducted under operationally realistic conditions, ensuring system performance as required.

– The remaining nine programs either haven’t commenced operational test and evaluation or are currently undergoing testing.

The GAO’s annual assessment serves as a critical benchmark for evaluating the progress and challenges within DHS’s major acquisition programs. As the department plans to allocate over $4 billion in fiscal year 2024 to support these initiatives, the GAO’s insights provide essential guidance for ongoing improvements and strategic enhancements in DHS acquisition management.

Read the full GAO report here.