Rancher Government, the leader in secure Kubernetes and container management solutions, today announced the release of Rancher Government Hauler which dramatically streamlines and simplifies the process of moving assets, artifacts, and applications across the airgap from unclassified to classified environments securely.

Specifically designed to address the unique security and operational demands of the US Government and Military, Rancher Government sought to address the difficult, time and resource consuming process of fetching, packaging, and distributing assets from internet connected environments (typically low side or unclassified) to disconnected environments (typically hi side or classified); the result is Rancher Government Hauler.

“At Rancher Government, our mission is to prioritize airgap users as first-class citizens on their cloud-native journey. Acknowledging the inefficiencies of the old approach, which relied heavily on SCIF-dwelling engineers manually creating BASH scripts for the ‘sneakernet’ process, we wanted to put the process on rails,” said Brandon Gulla, VP and Chief Technology Officer at Rancher Government. “With Hauler, a lightweight tool that transforms the process, we enable our DDIL/airgap customers to accelerate their mission success regardless of the connectivity limitations of their environment.”

