The Coast Guard should consider rebranding its districts to better connect with and represent the people and regions they serve.

Few inside or outside the Coast Guard understand the current numbered naming convention. It originally was designed to align with Navy districts.1 With the passage of the Goldwater-Nichols Act in the 1980s, however, the Navy phased out its district system, and by 1999, there were no Navy districts to align with, yet, the Coast Guard remains wedded to the number system.

To an outsider, the numbering could look like prioritization, hinting that District 1 is the most important and District 17 the least, which is not true. Also, it begs the question what happened to Districts 2, 3, 4, 6, etc.

This needs to change. Let’s rebrand the districts to emphasize their partnership with and responsibilities to the unique communities they serve. As an example, in 2020, then-Commandant Admiral Karl Schultz renamed Sector Guam as Sector Guam/CG Forces Micronesia to better acknowledge and demonstrate commitment to the whole region (not just one island) it serves.

Potential ideas could include:

Coast Guard Forces Atlantic

(Currently Atlantic Area)

• Coast Guard Forces New England (Currently District 1)

• Coast Guard Forces Mid-Atlantic (Currently District 5)

• Coast Guard Forces South and Caribbean (Currently District 7)

• Coast Guard Forces Heartland and Gulf Coast (Currently District 8)

• Coast Guard Forces Great Lakes (Currently District 9)

Coast Guard Forces Indo-Pacific

(Currently Pacific Area)

• Coast Guard Forces California and the Southwest Border (Currently District 11)

• Coast Guard Forces Pacific Northwest (Currently District 13)

• Coast Guard Forces Pacific Islands (Currently District 14)

• Coast Guard Forces Alaska and the Arctic (Currently District 17)