National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education Releases Implementation Plan for NICE Strategic Plan

The NICE Community Coordinating Council is pleased to announce the Implementation Plan for the NICE Strategic Plan. The Strategic Plan, released November 2020, outlines NICE’s mission, vision, goals, and objectives. The Implementation Plan expands on this by identifying strategies for each objective. Over the last several months, the NICE Community Coordinating Council Working Groups and NICE program office staff have met to prepare strategies, tactics, and success measures for implementing the Strategic Plan.

The NICE Strategic Plan included five goals, each with several objectives. The Implementation Plan process began with an environmental scan of existing programs and activities. Following this review, work began to establish strategies, tactics, and success measures for each objective in the Strategic Plan.

The NICE Community Coordinating Council Working Groups are continually developing tactics for the strategies identified in this Implementation Plan. Further, the Working Groups continue to identify measures of success for each tactic. Additionally, the Working Groups will continue to conduct an environmental scan of existing programs and will encourage other community members to pursue the objectives and strategies in accordance with their organizational missions and priorities. The Council will also establish project teams, as necessary, to pursue actions to address any gaps in support of this Implementation Plan. To learn more about the NICE Community Coordinating Council and current project teams or to get involved, visit www.nist.gov/nice/community.

Read the Implementation Plan