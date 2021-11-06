41.4 F
National Security Agency Forms Partnership With National Cryptologic Foundation

By Homeland Security Today
The National Security Agency has announced a new partnership with the National Cryptologic Foundation.

The Agency will work with the Foundation to grow cybersecurity strength across the nation, focusing on cybersecurity education and building pipelines for cybersecurity jobs.

The partnership will include efforts to promote deeper understanding of past cryptologic successes pivotal to U.S. and allied democracies, support public/private collaboration to address emergent cybersecurity challenges, and enhance relationships with academia to develop and attract future cryptologists and cybersecurity professionals.

Founded in 1996, the National Cryptologic Foundation is a cybersecurity-focused organization that serves as a platform for public/private dialog on cybersecurity and a provider of resources for nation-wide cyber education to grow cyber talent.

Read more at the National Security Agency

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

