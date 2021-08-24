New Cyber Executive Order a ‘Necessary Shock to the System,’ NIST Says

The timelines may be aggressive and the requirements might be detailed and lengthy, but the Biden administration said the president’s latest cybersecurity executive order provides a “necessary shock to the system,” to help agencies tackle the fundamentals of securing their networks.

Securing the software applications agencies use was a primary focus of that EO, which President Joe Biden signed back in May.

The Biden administration last week issued new guidelines to agencies, giving them 60 days to identify 12 types of on-premise critical software and another 12 months to implement critical software protections from the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

