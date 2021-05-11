NSA Congratulates the NCF on their 25th Anniversary and Announces Partnership

This year marks the 25th Anniversary for the National Cryptologic Foundation (NCF), formerly known as the National Cryptologic Museum Foundation. In celebration of this silver jubilee, the National Security Agency (NSA) is announcing a commitment to strengthen our partnership with the NCF with a focus on increasing educational and public engagement opportunities centered on cybersecurity.

This NSA-NCF joint initiative deepens a quarter century of cooperation, and forms a bridge linking public and private sector experts on national security and cybersecurity, enabling them to collaborate on issues of national security importance.

With a key emphasis on cryptology and cybersecurity, the NSA-NCF partnership is committed to a three-fold strategy:

Educate

Act on the national urgency to advance cybersecurity education, innovation, and awareness in academia, government, private industry, and the general public.

Create robust nationwide education programs and build deeper pipelines for developing experts in cyber as well as in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), to meet nationwide demand for expertise in these fields.

Stimulate

Promote the value and necessity of public-private collaboration on cybersecurity and national security, both through NSA’s external engagement strategy and through the NCF’s continued efforts to further public sector awareness.

Create a platform for convening proactive discussions and technical exchanges to further cybersecurity collaboration and innovation, and to bridge gaps across the cyber landscape.

Commemorate

Promote understanding of how cryptologic contributions past and present have protected and preserved U.S. national security and the American way of life.

Educate the public on the value of cryptology to the nation, honoring those who have made landmark contributions and commemorating the myriad historical achievements little-known in the public sphere.

As the NCF celebrates its 25th anniversary throughout 2021, NSA looks forward to participating in future joint NSA-NCF educational and public engagement activities focused on cybersecurity.

