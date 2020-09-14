NSA, National Cryptologic Museum Foundation Reveal Design Plans for State-of-the-Art Cyber Center for Education and Innovation

When NSA and the National Cryptologic Museum Foundation (NCMF) break ground on the proposed Cyber Center for Education and Innovation (CCEI) on the campus of NSA-Washington (NSAW), it will culminate many years of hard work and commitment shared by the two partners.

The state-of-the-art CCEI will offer over 70,000 square-feet of conference space and classrooms, providing a venue focused on delivering programs that encourage government, industry, and academia to share insights, knowledge, and resources to strengthen cybersecurity across the Nation.

It will also serve as the new home of the National Cryptologic Museum. With a modern design featuring tall glass windows and skylights, a well-lit main room, and large open floor plans, the completely unclassified complex inspires transparency.

“This is an exciting time for NSA and the National Cryptologic Museum Foundation,” said Laura Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the NCMF. “The vision for the CCEI was set forth by former NSA Director Lt Gen Ken Minihan, USAF (ret.), who continues to actively support our effort to build the CCEI. It is gratifying to see the work of so many come to fruition as we celebrate our history and the partnership between our organizations.”

The CCEI is the latest development in the 20-year partnership between the Agency and the NCMF. The robust collaboration is dedicated to the enrichment and enhancement of the National Cryptologic Museum, which has long served as an invaluable educational tool, cultivating the cryptologic professions and motivating future generations of mathematicians, engineers, computer scientists, linguists, and analysts.

The museum, founded in 1993, currently resides inside its original structure just outside NSAW’s secure fence line. It serves as the home of our Nation’s cryptologic treasures, and showcases the stories, people, and events that shaped cryptologic history.

“The Agency does some incredibly important work, but it can’t talk about what it does. It’s a cryptologic conundrum, I like to call it,” said Patrick Weadon, curator of the National Cryptologic Museum since 2005. “If you are a cryptologic organization in a democratic republic that answers to the taxpayers, there is one avenue to justify your existence, and that’s to take examples from the past of declassified stories, instances, and moments when cryptology played a critical role, and highlight them. People can extrapolate from those stories how important the present-day mission is.”

“If you’re going to try to give people an understanding of what NSA does, historical examples are one of the best ways to do it, and this museum does that fabulously,” Mr. Weadon added. “They do a really good job here.”

