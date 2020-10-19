NSA Tips on Securing Your Home Office

Throughout the past year, home offices have become the new norm for many U.S. Government employees. This represents new opportunities and efficiencies—plus, who doesn’t love taking calls in your sweats?! But with increased flexibility comes increased risk. The rapid transition to telework is a hacker’s dream, so it’s important to make sure the devices you’re using are protected against cyber threats.
Follow these simple and effective steps to make sure your home office is secure:
- Update your computer software as soon as you see updates available.
- Install virus and spyware protection on all your devices and perform regular scans.
- Navigate your email inbox with a questioning eye. Verify the email is coming from a reputable source before you click the link in the message.
- Download collaboration service or video conferencing apps, directly from the manufacturer’s website.
- Use a different password for each account and avoid using the same password you had five years ago. Change it up — add some numbers and special characters.
- Disable the feature that allows web browsers to remember your passwords. Secure your passwords in a password manager.
- When possible enable multi-factor authentication for the sites you’re navigating and using to store your documents and personal information.
- Enable automatic updates on your web browsers and disable unsafe plug-ins or extensions.
Visit our technical guidance page for more detailed cybersecurity advisories.