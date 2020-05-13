U.S. Army soldier tosses a box of gloves to Spc. Jose Soto, assigned to 193rd Medical Detachment, in Seattle, Wash. April. 5, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Genesis Miranda)

Pentagon Task Force Turns to Data to Shape COVID-19 Response

The Defense Department’s COVID-19 Task Force, or CVTF, is leveraging data analytics and advanced modeling to heighten military readiness, taper uncertainty and enable a more informed response throughout and beyond the coronavirus pandemic.

Capt. Kimberly Elenberg leads modeling and analytical support for CVTF and recently offered a glimpse into the group’s evolving, tech-driven efforts. She was among several agency insiders, academics and industry analysts to detail ongoing work during a federal health virtual forum hosted by Booz Allen Hamilton, focusing on the impact of artificial intelligence in the fight against COVID-19.

“Our work is really looking at not just the academics of ‘how do we get the best information,’ but ‘how do we actually apply that information,’” Elenberg explained.

