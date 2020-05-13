Pentagon Task Force Turns to Data to Shape COVID-19 Response

The Defense Department’s COVID-19 Task Force, or CVTF, is leveraging data analytics and advanced modeling to heighten military readiness, taper uncertainty and enable a more informed response throughout and beyond the coronavirus pandemic.
Capt. Kimberly Elenberg leads modeling and analytical support for CVTF and recently offered a glimpse into the group’s evolving, tech-driven efforts. She was among several agency insiders, academics and industry analysts to detail ongoing work during a federal health virtual forum hosted by Booz Allen Hamilton, focusing on the impact of artificial intelligence in the fight against COVID-19.
“Our work is really looking at not just the academics of ‘how do we get the best information,’ but ‘how do we actually apply that information,’” Elenberg explained.