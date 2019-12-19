Ring Security Cameras Under Scrutiny as Family’s Camera is Hacked by ‘Santa Claus’

Someone gained access to the Ring security camera of a Mississippi family and used the speaker feature to harass their 8-year-old daughter, telling her he was Santa Claus and encouraging her to destroy the room.

The horrifying ordeal is one of several recent incidents in which hackers have figure out a way to log into Ring accounts without the user’s knowledge.

Ashley LeMay told CNN affiliate WMC she installed the camera in her daughters’ room so she could watch over them while she works overnight nursing shifts. “I did a lot of research on these before I got them. You know, I really felt like it was safe,” she told the affiliate.

