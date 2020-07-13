Second Supply Chain Risk Management Rule Drops Putting Agencies, Vendors on Notice

Starting Aug. 13, agencies will no longer be able to contract with companies using Chinese-made telecommunications products or services in their supply chains.

A new rule from the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council prohibits agencies from buying products or services from companies which use Huawei, ZTE or other prohibited products from Chinese companies. The prohibition applies to the use of telecommunications equipment or services, whether or not it is used in the performance of work under a federal contract.

The one exception is if the agency’s secretary issues a waiver for the contract.

