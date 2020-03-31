Tech Industry Voices Concerns About the Pentagon’s Cybersecurity Certification Plan

The Defense Department’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification initiative could have the opposite of its desired effect and create security risks, major companies said in a letter to top Pentagon officials Friday seeking clarification on a number of issues.

“We are concerned that current plans for implementing CMMC lack sufficient clarity and predictability in key areas, and as a result may unnecessarily generate confusion, delay and associated costs,” reads the letter to Ellen Lord, under secretary of Defense for acquisition and sustainment, and Katie Arrington, the chief information security officer for the acquisitions office. “These challenges could lead to the DIB being even less secure, if left unaddressed.”

More than 100 companies are represented in the letter.

Read more at NextGov

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Cybersecurity

Go to Top