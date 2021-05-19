The Colonial Pipeline Cyberattack Emphasizes What Americans Want: Government to Prioritize Cybersecurity

President Biden signed an executive order on cybersecurity last week following a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline. The order aims to strengthen cybersecurity for the federal government and outlines new security standards for software used by businesses and people.

New research commissioned by Tanium and conducted by The Harris Poll finds that most Americans want the government to prioritize security. They want more federal spending, more information sharing and more involvement from private cybersecurity companies.

This insight will be useful for policymakers and private companies alike. But where should that spending be targeted? For optimized results, government security needs to focus on reducing complexity as well as cyber risk. That means consolidating onto industry-leading platforms for enhanced visibility and security.

Cybersecurity has gone mainstream. We found that 54% of Americans have read or heard either “a fair amount” or “a great deal” about attacks targeting government entities and private companies over the past year.

This should come as little surprise. The SolarWinds revelations highlighted the increasing sophistication of attacks targeting public and private sector organizations. Nine federal government agencies are thought to have been compromised in a months-long campaign.

