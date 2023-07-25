85.1 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCybersecurityInformation Technology

Upcoming Strategy to Outline DLA’s Supply Chain Security Approach

Battaglia said he expects the strategy to be shared with major subordinate commands for input this fall.

By Homeland Security Today
Staff Sgt. Destine White, 55th Logistics Readiness Squadron NCO in charge of equipment accounts, assists Staff Sgt. Falena Green, 595th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, with returning an aircraft part in the Bennie L. Davis Maintenance Facility Warehouse Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, on Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachelle Blake)

The 2021 cyberattack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline for days sent Defense Logistics Agency Energy officials scrambling for new ways to get fuel to East Coast customers and underscored the need for supply chain resilience.

A new strategy being drafted by DLA will become the agency’s roadmap for addressing such vulnerabilities and protecting the security of the Defense Department supply chain that serves troops and federal partners around the world.

“How do we protect against disruptions? And are we doing the right things to make sure our supply chains will continue to produce what’s needed? Those are some of the things we’re addressing as we build our framework,” said Peter Battaglia, director of DLA Logistics Operations’ Mission Assurance Directorate.

Read more at DLA

Previous articleOIG: FEMA Did Not Effectively Manage the Distribution of COVID-19 Medical Supplies and Equipment
Next articleIncrease in Tech Support Scams Targeting Older Adults and Directing Victims to Send Cash Through Shipping Companies
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals