Cybersecurity

Vet Firm CVS Suffers Cyber Breach

By Homeland Security Today

One of the UK’s largest veterinary groups has told authorities about a potential breach of personal information, after it fell victim to a cyberattack.

With approximately 500 veterinary practices globally, mostly in the UK, CVS Group is one of the country’s largest vet businesses.

In an announcement on the London Stock Exchange site, CVS Group said the hackers managed to gain unauthorised access to some of its IT infrastructure, leading to disrupting operations across its network.

Read the rest of the story at computing, here.

