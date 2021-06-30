Coast Guard Academy Welcomes the Class of 2025

Two hundred and ninety-one young women and men reported to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy as part of the incoming Class of 2025 on July 28.

This marks the traditional start of Swab Summer, an intense seven-week training program designed to transform civilian students into military members ready to accept the challenges that await them in their pursuit to become Coast Guard officers.

During their first day at the Academy, the swabs (as the new cadets are called) cycle through a whirlwind of haircuts, uniform issue, various administrative in processing and drill practice. At the end of the day the swabs march out to the parade field, take the oath of office, and pose for a group photo, before saying goodbye to their families.

This year approximately 36 percent of the class is from underrepresented minority groups to include the largest number of Asian American and Pacific Islanders in an incoming class. In addition, 40 percent of the incoming class is female. Also joining the class are eight international students from the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, the Philippines, Rwanda, Sri Lanka and Taiwan.

