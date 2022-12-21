Homeland Security Human Factors Institute Announces Winter Lineup

An October report from the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that major catastrophic disasters in the U.S. resulting in $1 billion or more in damages are now occurring once every 18 days, compared to once every 82 days in the 1980s and mass shootings across the country have hit record levels in 2022, according to Northeastern University’s Violence and Justice Research Lab. Now more than ever, powerful emotions, attitudes, and beliefs are shaping the threat landscape and behavioral response to disasters and emergencies. From heightened concerns about active shooters to the ongoing pandemic, powerful storms, acts of civil unrest, and domestic extremism, this dynamic threat landscape calls for decision-makers and responders to have a comprehensive understanding of human behavior in crisis conditions.

The Homeland Security Human Factors Institute™ offer some of their most popular and useful training programs during the winter session in a condensed 8-week format.

In addition to four foundational classes addressing human behavior in a range of crisis conditions from disasters and emergencies, to CBRNE events and civil unrest, four new classes will address topics including:

Non-ideological Extremism and Mass Violence

A Flock of Black Swans: The Effects of Cascading Crises

Sons of Ted: The Evolving Eco-Fascist Threat

Tactical Psychological First Aid

The eight one-hour classes are offered individually and in series as certificate programs. Participants can join the live, instructor-led online classes each Wednesday from January 11 through March 1 at 1:00 PM (ET), or view the recorded programs at their convenience. Attendance to the live classes is not required for the certificate programs.

It is critical that homeland security professionals stay current with the ever-changing threat landscape, and apply accurate behavioral assumptions in all emergency and security-related preparedness, response, and recovery efforts. You can learn more and register for the program at https://www.hshf-institute.com/ or by email to info@behavioralscienceapps.com.