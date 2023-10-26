79 F
Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Statement on Lewiston, Maine, Mass Shooting

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

The Justice Department issued the following statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine:

“I am heartbroken for those who have lost loved ones, for those who have been injured, and for the entire Lewiston community.

The FBI, ATF, and U.S. Marshals are on the ground to provide investigative support and victims assistance services to our law enforcement partners in Maine.

We stand ready to provide any support that our state and local partners need.

No community should have to endure the horrific mass shootings that have become routine in our country.”

