81.1 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, August 23, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Emergency PreparednessFEMA

Biden Approves Disaster Declaration for Vermont After Beryl’s Remnants Caused July Flooding

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Flood

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Vermont to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storm, flooding, landslides and mudslides from July 9-11, 2024.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Lamoille, Orleans and Washington counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe storm, flooding, landslides and mudslides in Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Lamoille, Orleans and Washington counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

William F. Roy has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

Previous article
New Jersey National Guard Tests Disaster Response Readiness
Next article
Coast Guard Oversees Removal of Grounded Sailing Vessel Near Flamenco Beach, Puerto Rico
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals