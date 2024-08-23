Biden Approves Disaster Declaration for Vermont After Beryl’s Remnants Caused July Flooding

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Vermont to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storm, flooding, landslides and mudslides from July 9-11, 2024.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Lamoille, Orleans and Washington counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe storm, flooding, landslides and mudslides in Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Lamoille, Orleans and Washington counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

William F. Roy has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.