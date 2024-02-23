President Joe Biden on Monday approved California’s request for a major disaster declaration, ordering that federal aid go toward helping San Diego County residents recover after last month’s historic storm.

The White House’s declaration unlocks federal funds that will be used for grants to provide temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover, officials said.

Torrential rains Jan. 22 killed three people and damaged or destroyed more than 800 homes across San Diego County, according to state officials.

