COVID-19 Recovery CISA Tabletop Exercise Package Helps Prep for Potential Second Wave

CISA developed the COVID-19 Recovery CISA Tabletop Exercise Package (CTEP) to assist private sector stakeholders and critical infrastructure owners and operators in assessing short-term, intermediate, and long-term recovery and business continuity plans related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Approved by the White House Task Force, and with input from the Federal interagency, this CTEP also provides organizations the opportunity to discuss how ongoing recovery efforts would be impacted by concurrent response operations to a potential “second wave” of global pandemic infections.

CISA Tabletop Exercise Packages (CTEP) are designed and developed to provide a customizable virtual exercise for critical infrastructure and private sector partners to review their emergency plans for a multitude of different scenarios. CTEPs are intended to assist organizations in developing their own tabletop exercises to tailor meet their specific needs, from planning to execution. CISA’s CTEPs allow users to leverage pre-built exercise templates with realistic scenarios, to build tabletop exercises to assess, develop, and update information sharing processes, emergency plans, programs, policies, and procedures.

If you have questions about the Situation Manual or supporting documentation, recommendations for improvement, information on available CTEP products, or are interested in tailored exercises for your specific program please contact CISA.Exercises@cisa.dhs.gov.

Within the CTEP package you will find instructions and templates to help you conduct an exercise within your organization that follows Homeland Security Exercise and Evaluation Program (HSEEP) guidance, including:

