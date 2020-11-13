DHS Announces Small Business Innovation Research Pre-Solicitation 21.1

Today the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the release of 12 topics for the new Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) 21.1 Pre-solicitation. During the pre-solicitation period, small businesses can review topics and ask technical questions regarding the topic areas.

“This year’s DHS SBIR topics span a broad range of homeland security needs that require innovative solutions to solve some of our toughest challenges,” said William N. Bryan, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the DHS Under Secretary for Science and Technology. “The SBIR Program is an excellent pathway for small businesses to access government funding and turn their ideas into impact.”

Full topic descriptions for the titles listed below can be viewed at beta.SAM.gov Department of Homeland Security Small Business Innovation Research Program FY21 Presolicitation. Technical questions should be directed to the technical point of contact for each topic, listed in the 21.1 SBIR Topic Areas document. Small businesses have until 5:00 p.m. EST on December 10 to submit their questions.

The planned DHS topics are:

DHS211-001 – Non-Invasive “Breathalyzer” Detection System to Screen for Presence of Viral Respiratory Infections

DHS211-002 – 5G & Wifi6 Coexistence for Secure Federal Networks

DHS211-003 – Improved Curved Transparent Ceramic Structural Components

DHS211-004 – Vehicle Infectious Diseases Protection

DHS211-005 – Amphibious XTV for Ice Rescue

DHS211-006 – Artificial Intelligence to Augment the 911 Telecommunicator Function

DHS211-007 – Software Supply Chain Identification for Compiled Binary Executables

DHS211-008 – Intelligent Document Design: Combating Industry Trends that Incentivize Weak Security

DHS211-009 – High Throughput Non-Ionizing Screening Capability for Identifying Contraband

DHS211-010 – Screening Sensor Technology as part of Passenger Checked Luggage

DHS211-011 – Fieldable multiplex detection of Biothreats

DHS211-012 – Diagnostic tools for detection of African Swine Fever (ASF) virus

The DHS SBIR Program, administered by the department’s Science and Technology Directorate, is a competitive contract awards program aimed at increasing the participation of innovative and creative U.S. small businesses in federal research and development initiatives and to increase private sector commercialization of SBIR-funded solutions.

For more information on the DHS SBIR Program, visit: https://sbir2.st.dhs.gov or contact STSBIR.Program@hq.dhs.gov.

For more information on S&T’s innovation programs and tools, visit:

https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/business-opportunities.

