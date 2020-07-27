DHS Wants COVID-19 Response Tech That Protects Health and Privacy

As the number of new daily COVID-19 cases continues to climb, the Homeland Security Department’s tech wing—the Science and Technology Directorate, or S&T—released a call through its Silicon Valley Innovation Program for new technologies and processes focused on protecting employees’ and citizens’ health and privacy.

The new call for proposals is being issued against S&T’s ongoing SVIP Other Transaction Solicitation, a multiyear broad agency agreement using the agency’s other transaction authority—a procurement method outside the Federal Acquisition Regulation often used to tap nontraditional tech companies to work on edge problems.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on many facets of DHS operations as well as the health and safety of agents, officers and the public,” the new call for proposals states.

