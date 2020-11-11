Eastern Massachusetts Feels Strongest Earthquake in Decades

The strongest earthquake to hit southern New England in decades rattled homes and nerves Sunday morning, but didn’t cause any significant damage, authorities said.

The 3.6 magnitude earthquake centered off the coast of New Bedford, Massachusetts, in Buzzards Bay struck just after 9 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Information Center.

The earthquake hit at a depth of a little more than 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) and was felt across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and into Connecticut and Long Island, New York.

