FEMA Announces Redesign of FEMA.gov Website

Continuing its goal to reduce the complexity of FEMA and speed information and assistance to individuals and communities impacted by disasters, today the agency launched the redesigned FEMA.gov website.

The site has experienced rapid growth with more than 80 million page visits in the past two years, making it one of the agency’s most important communication tools and the foundation of its online presence. The redesign focused on improving the user experience with a more intuitive navigation menu to help visitors discover information more easily and a geo-filtering option to quickly sort the most relevant updates for their location.

The redesigned site incorporates elements designed to set a new bar for simplicity and consistency across government services:

User focus. FEMA.gov menus now organize content by key audiences and their information needs. Site visitors can better identify where to find the information they are looking for, rather than having to understand the agency’s internal organizational charts to find needed information.

FEMA.gov menus now organize content by key audiences and their information needs. Site visitors can better identify where to find the information they are looking for, rather than having to understand the agency’s internal organizational charts to find needed information. Getting local. A new geo-filter search function allows people to enter a state or zip code and see active disaster declarations, alerts, press releases, and other information specific to their location.

A new geo-filter search function allows people to enter a state or zip code and see active disaster declarations, alerts, press releases, and other information specific to their location. Modern web design. The new FEMA.gov makes use of the U.S. Web Design System, which helps the federal government design and build better online experiences for the American public. The launch of the new site is a key step towards creating a unified, accessible and consistent experience for customers across all digital platforms and media.

The new FEMA.gov makes use of the U.S. Web Design System, which helps the federal government design and build better online experiences for the American public. The launch of the new site is a key step towards creating a unified, accessible and consistent experience for customers across all digital platforms and media. Compliance. The redesign will bring the site in compliance with federally mandated requirements, to include those required by the 21st Century IDEA Act, Section 508 and Plain Language legislation to make FEMA’s resources accessible to everyone. Every person– from disaster survivors to our employees, and everyone in between – will have equal access to resource and information.

Users are encouraged to provide comments and feedback via the contact page at the new FEMA.gov.

