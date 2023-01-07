FEMA Awards Over $68.5 Million to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded over $68.5 million to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA, by its Spanish Acronym) for emergency protective measures taken after Hurricane Fiona.

Following the impact of Fiona, PREPA activated supplemental peaking units which help to increase energy production across Puerto Rico, thereby reducing blackout in municipalities affected by the disaster. PREPA’s immediate action led to increased energy production and helped protect residents from the impacts of the storm.

“To have a reliable and resilient electrical system is a top priority for Puerto Rico, particularly for our state government as well as federal entities. For that reason, before, during and after hurricane Fiona, we have taken prompt and direct actions to make this happen. Once again, I thank the Biden Administration for promptly addressing our needs, and FEMA who together with COR3 and PREPA have been working towards the same goal: the well-being of our citizens and the reconstruction of Puerto Rico”, said Governor Pedro R. Pierluisi, who has met with President Biden, multiple cabinet members and the FEMA administration.

FEMA’s Federal Coordinating Officer Nancy Casper, said that “when disaster strikes, it is our foremost priority to ensure the Government of Puerto Rico has the tools necessary to respond. This includes ensuring there is a dependable power source that will sustain critical, lifesaving and life-sustaining facilities. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our Partners at PREPA and COR3, FEMA is able to award this funding swiftly and help ensure Puerto Rico continues to have the resources they need”.

FEMA’s Public Assistance Program provides funding to local government jurisdictions and eligible private non-profits for the repair, replacement, or restoration of disaster-damaged infrastructure as well as costs incurred for emergency actions taken to protect lives and property. This $68.5 million award will provide additional resources to the local government and adds to the $670.5 million in federal funding that has been obligated to support communities, government and private non-profit entities as they recover from Hurricane Fiona.

Meanwhile, disaster survivors who are repairing their homes after Hurricane Fiona can visit Walmart in Canóvanas and Manatí, Home Depot in Bayamón and National Lumber hardware stores in Adjuntas, Añasco, Gurabo, Juana Díaz and Villalba to talk with mitigation specialists about their damage and discuss how to make homes stronger and safer during the rebuilding process.

FEMA mitigation specialists will share tips about rebuilding and protecting homes from future disaster-related damage, such as high winds and water. They will also provide information on topics such as selecting contractors, understanding flood insurance coverage and emergency preparedness. No appointment is needed.

FEMA mitigation specialists will be available at these locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 9 – 14. Puerto Rican Sign Language (PRSL) interpreters will be available.

