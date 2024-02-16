38.9 F
FEMA Lauds ‘Historic Funding’ for National Resiliency Plan

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said that federal funding means the agency has “more resources than ever to help communities prepare for and mitigate the impacts of disasters.”

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

With the message of building a resilient nation as its theme, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell outlined progress on the administration’s Strategic Plan for 2022 through 2026, with climate change, increased readiness for older adults, strengthening relationships with tribal nations, and a new vision for people with disabilities among the topics.

“We also want to stop the cycle of response, recovery, rinse and repeats,” she said in a statement. “And thanks to increased investments from the Biden-Harris administration, we have more resources than ever to help communities prepare for and mitigate the impacts of disasters. I look forward to putting the important work of creating a more resilient nation at the top of FEMA’s to-do list in 2024.”

Criswell highlighted the $1.8 billion allotted for critical resilience project funding by the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program and $642 million for the Flood Mitigation Assistance projects.

Read the rest of the story at government technology, here.

