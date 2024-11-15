58.7 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, November 16, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Emergency PreparednessFEMA

FEMA Offers Free Rebuilding Tips to Georgians in Lowndes County

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
construction, home building

If you are making repairs to your home after Tropical Storm Debby or Hurricane Helene, you can get tips from FEMA to make your home safer and stronger.

FEMA Mitigation Specialists will be available to answer questions and offer home improvement tips along with proven methods to prevent or reduce damage from future disasters. They will also offer advice and techniques on rebuilding hazard-resistant homes.

Mitigation is an effort to reduce the loss of life and property damage by lessening the impact of a disaster. FEMA specialists will be available during the following dates and times:

LOCATION

Home Depot

1825 Norman Drive

Valdosta, GA 31601

TIMES AND DATES 

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily except Wednesdays

Monday, Nov. 11 through Friday, Nov. 29 (except Wednesday, Nov. 13, 20 and 27). There will be no FEMA specialists available on Thanksgiving Day.

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
North Carolina Project Repurposes Trees Felled by Tropical Storm Helene
Next article
Coast Guard Invites Public Feedback on Temporary Safety Zones for Offshore Wind Farm Project Near NY & NJ
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals