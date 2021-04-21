FEMA Partners with Indian Health Service for Mobile COVID Vaccination Units to Serve Northern Plains

FEMA and the Indian Health Service are partnering to provide COVID vaccination services to 13 communities in North Dakota and South Dakota. Two mobile vaccinations units will be operating on schedules beginning April 19 and running through the end of May. The units will be making two stops in each community, so that both doses of the vaccine can be delivered.

“FEMA is excited to be able to support our colleagues from the Indian Health Service on this vital mission,” said FEMA Region 8 Acting Administrator Nancy Dragani. “This effort will complement the great work that our state and tribal partners are already doing in getting vaccinations for all those who want them.”

“This partnership will allow us to expand access to vaccines in tribal communities and reach more people as we work to achieve community immunity,” said IHS Great Plains Area Director James Driving Hawk. “We’re especially excited that these events will allow us to vaccinate 16 and 17-year-olds in more tribal communities.”

The mobile vaccination sites will be able to provide up to 250 shots a day. No pre-registration is required, with vaccinations provided first come-first served. The sites will be walk through, with parking available, and the vaccination and post-shot waiting areas are protected from the elements. Vaccines are available to anyone age 16 and older. Those who are 16 and 17 will need permission from a parent or guardian. The vaccine that is authorized for individuals aged 16-17 requires ultra-cold storage. The mobile vaccination units have the capability of storing and administering this vaccine.

