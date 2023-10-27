79.3 F
First Responders Preparing for Terrorist Response – with Maine not far from their Thoughts

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

Lewiston, Maine is about 1,900 miles from Prosper, Texas. But the recent attacks by a lone gunman, and the human toll he left behind, were not far at all from the thoughts of first responders on Thursday training for the possibility of a similar tragedy here.

The Town of Prosper, along with other federal, state, and local jurisdictions, participated in a statewide Complex Coordinated Terrorist Attack (CCTA) exercise designed to simulate a complex terrorist attack scenario at Prosper ISD Stadium and Prosper Central Fire Station.

The primary objective was “to assess the readiness of first responders and communications personnel in managing a coordinated statewide attack involving multiple agencies with overlapping jurisdictions.”

Read the rest of the story from WFAA here.

