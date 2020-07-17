Florida Emergency Operations Center Closes After 12 Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

The Florida operations center running the state’s coronavirus pandemic response closed for deep cleaning this week after 12 employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper.

The Division of Emergency Management said in a tweet Thursday that it has been conducting biweekly testing at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee for several weeks. According to the Democrat article, 12 employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Division of Emergency Management, which oversees the state’s response to natural disasters and emergencies, closed the operations center for deep cleaning.

Read more at WKMG ClickOrlando

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)