Hurricane Laura Damage Assessment Imagery Now Available Online

From August 27-31, the National Geodetic Survey (NGS) collected aerial damage assessment images in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. Imagery was collected in specific areas identified by NOAA in coordination with FEMA and other state and federal partners. Collected images are available to view online via the NGS aerial imagery viewer. View tips on how to use the imagery viewer.

NOAA’s aerial imagery aids safe navigation and captures damage to coastal areas caused by a storm. Aerial imagery is a crucial tool to determine the extent of the damage inflicted by flooding, and to compare baseline coastal areas to assess the damage to major ports and waterways, coastlines, critical infrastructure, and coastal communities. This imagery provides a cost-effective way to better understand the damage sustained to both property and the environment.

View NOAA Emergency Response Imagery collected on the following days:

August 27Chandeleur Islands and the Mississippi Delta, Louisiana

August 28Port Arthur and Beaumont, Louisiana

August 29Outer coast areas from Cameron, Louisiana, to the Bolivar Peninsula, Texas; the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway from East Bay, Texas, to West Port Arthur, Port Arthur, and Orange, Texas.

August 30LA-90 and LA-14 highway corridors, covering areas spanning from Lake Charles to Lafayette and Delcambre, Louisiana; Coastal areas from Cameron to Cheniere au Tigre, Louisiania; Grand Lake to Intracoastal City, Louisiana

August 31LA-82 from Cameron to Forked Island, Louisiana

