Improving Wildfire Predictions with Earth-Scale Climate Models

The models evaluate synergies among historical fire data, carbon emissions, atmospheric factors such as temperature and precipitation, and major land variables.

By Homeland Security Today
Clouds of gray smoke in the lower left are funneled northward from wildfires in Western Canada, reaching the edge of the sea ice covering the Arctic Ocean. A second path of thick smoke is visible at the top center of the image, emanating from wildfires in the boreal areas of Russia’s Far East, in this image captured on July 13, 2023. Credit: NASA MODIS

Wildfires have shaped the environment for millennia, but they are increasing in frequency, range and intensity in response to a hotter climate. The phenomenon is being incorporated into high-resolution simulations of the Earth’s climate by scientists at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, with a mission to better understand and predict environmental change.

Two months into the 2023 peak summer fire season, Canadian wildfires had burned 25 million acres of land, disrupted the lives of millions and spread beyond the traditional confines of western Canada east to Nova Scotia. Smoke from the wildfires has drifted to heavily populated regions as far south as Georgia in the United States, across the Atlantic Ocean to Europe and into the Arctic Circle.

The impacts are being incorporated into large-scale simulations of the Earth’s climate, such as DOE’s Energy Exascale Earth System Model that reflects land processes like the carbon cycle for better predictions of the future climate. E3SM runs on the world’s fastest supercomputers, including the Frontier exascale system at ORNL, providing highly advanced simulations to better predict environmental change that could affect the energy sector.

ORNL scientist Jiafu Mao focuses on Earth system modeling, improving simulations of land surface responses and feedbacks to environmental change. The models evaluate synergies among historical fire data, carbon emissions, atmospheric factors such as temperature and precipitation, and major land variables such as vegetation condition, soil moisture and land use. His machine learning algorithms have supported better projections of wildfire and associated socioeconomic risk that can guide adaption and mitigation strategies.

Read more at Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

