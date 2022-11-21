40.4 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, November 21, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness

Indonesia Quake Kills Scores and Injures Hundreds

By Homeland Security Today
(BNPB)

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake killed more than 60 people and injured hundreds in Indonesia’s West Java province on Monday, with rescuers trying to reach survivors trapped under the rubble amid a series of aftershocks.

The epicentre was near the town of Cianjur in West Java, about 75 km (45 miles) southeast of the capital, Jakarta, where some buildings shook and some offices were evacuated.

Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said 62 people had been killed. At least 25 people were trapped under collapsed buildings, it said.

Read the full story at Reuters

Previous articleMaximus Awarded $100 Million Contract by CDC to Extend CDC-INFO Program
Next articleIAEA: Overnight Blasts Near Ukraine Nuclear Plant Are Playing With Fire
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals