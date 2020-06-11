LISTEN: NACCHO on Racially Driven Violence, COVID-19 Dashboard Implementation

In this week’s episode of Podcast from Washington, NACCHO Government Affairs team members Ian Goldstein and Eli Briggs discuss NACCHO’s statement on racially driven violence against black Americans. They also discuss how police reform discussions have already started on Capitol Hill.

Later in the program, Ian Goldstein spoke with NACCHO’s Emily Yox about NACCHO’s partnership with ESRI, an international supplier of geographic information system (GIS) software, web GIS and geodatabase management applications, and implementation of its COVID-19 dashboard resource. They discuss how the resource was developed and how local health departments can best use the online resource.

