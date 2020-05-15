Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Shakes California-Nevada Border

Seismic instruments indicate the earthquake originated at a depth of 1.7 miles (2.8 km). The quake occurred as the result of strike slip faulting in the shallow crust of the North America plate.

The earthquake struck about 34.7 miles (56 km) west of Tonopah, Nevada, and about 120 miles south east of Carson City, Nevada. Perceived shaking for the quake was strong to very strong. The event was widely felt, with more than 15,000 “Did You Feel It?” reports thus far submitted. The pager was green, meaning a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

This event is already triggering aftershocks, which will decrease in frequency over time. The largest aftershock at the time of writing was a M 5.1 event 23 minutes after the mainshock. See the aftershock forecast for details.

The USGS is coordinating its response with the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.

The USGS is coordinating its response with the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.

